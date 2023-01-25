ARTS AROUND: The Grove Art Gallery reopens after winter break with new exhibit

Jim Sears captures a moment from one of his many journeys with watercolour. Join him for a sketch book workshop on March 4. (JIM SEARS PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Grove Art Gallery will reopen our doors after our winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Regular hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2023 OPENS WITH NEW ART EXHIBIT

The Community Arts Council along with Arrowsmith Rotary club presents our next art exhibit, Alberni Valley Landmarks. The Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay will be a flutter of activity, when we display this exciting new exhibit, highlighting all the amazing landmarks in our Valley, and the artists who live here.

The Arrowsmith Rotary will be sponsoring a “People’s Choice” award of $500 and an opportunity to have the chosen image featured on a puzzle. So, pick your favourite piece and have the artists transport you to your favourite Alberni Landmark. Arrowsmith Rotary is also sponsoring our artists meet and greet on Saturday Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. at Harbour Quay. Please join us for refreshments and a chance to meet the artists as well as members of Arrowsmith Rotary Club.

Help support local artists by visiting the gallery today. “Alberni Valley Landmarks” exhibit runs until March 24.

SKETCH YOUR JOURNEY WITH JIM SEARS

Sketch book/Journal Development, workshop with artist Jim Sears is holding a sketch book/ journal development workshop on Saturday, March 4 at The Grove Art Gallery.

This workshop will be an interactive exploration of creating and using a sketch book and or travel journal. Explore ideas and experiences of using sketchbooks including various mediums and techniques, using a sketchbook as a travel journal. Participants will receive an introduction of writing fitting into the sketches, use of ink and wash, colour pencils and other ideas such as felt pens, washes etc. Bring samples of your sketchbooks and if time permits, we can create a sketch from materials/pictures you bring.

There is limited space for this workshop on Saturday, March 4, 12:30-3 p.m. Cost is $55.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

“Climate Change” is the theme and title of our spring art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery. If you are interested in submitting artwork for this unique art exhibit, stop by The Grove for details.

Like Alberni Valley Landmarks, this art exhibit is open to all artists, in any medium. Show us what you feel when you think of climate change. Thanks to John Mayba of Alberni Climate Action, who asked if we could hold this unique exhibit.

Climate change is an important topic, and stylizing a piece of art to replicate what’s happening in our world today is a distinctive approach to the topic. The good the bad and the ugly: it’s all art and a great way to self express.

“Climate Change” begins March 29 and runs until May 26. Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery, #7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay. Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces, $10 per submission.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com.

