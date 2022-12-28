ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Grove Art Gallery will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 31, giving us time to set up and display our next art exhibit.

The next exhibit will feature local artists and their renditions of local landmarks. The Community Arts Council is partnering Arrowsmith Rotary, who will be sponsoring a “People’s Choice” award of $500 and an opportunity to have the chosen image featured on a puzzle.

In this exciting and visually appealing exhibit, pick your favorite piece and have the artists transport you to your favourite Alberni Landmark. The “Alberni Valley Landmarks” exhibit runs until March 24.

CLIMATE CHANGE ART EXHIBIT

“Climate Change” will be the theme and title of our spring art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery. Like the Alberni Valley Landmarks exhibit, this will be open to all artists, in any medium. If you are interested in submitting for this unique art exhibit, visit www.alberniarts.com for details.

Thanks to John Mayba, who asked if we could hold this unique exhibit. Climate change is an important topic, and a great way to stylize a piece of art to replicate what’s happening in our world today. The good the bad and the ugly, its all art and a great way to self express.

JOURNAL WORKSHOP

Local artist Jim Sears will host a sketch book and journal development workshop in March, featuring an interactive exploration of creating and using a sketch book or travel journal. Explore ideas and experiences of using sketchbooks, including various mediums and techniques. Learn about the use of ink and wash, colour pencils and other ideas such as felt pens and washes.

Bring samples of your sketchbooks and, if time permits, we can create a sketch from the materials and pictures you bring.

This workshop will take place Saturday, March 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $55.00. Space is limited.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com.

