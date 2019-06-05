ARTS AROUND: Vancouver artist tells stories through landscapes

Derek Seddon’s paintings will be on display in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A new artist will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this week.

Derek Seddon is a well-known Vancouver artist, as well as my Dad.

He will be showcasing his collection of paintings—mostly watercolor with a few oils—beginning June 6. The title of this exhibit is “Landscapes, Near and Far,” telling the story of his travels throughout Europe and the U.S. Derek is an accomplished artist who is also credited for co-establishing “Paintings in the Park” in Stanley Park, which continues successfully to this day.

Join us in the gallery this Saturday, June 8 for an opportunity to meet Derek and share in some refreshments between 1-3 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED GALLERY TOUR

Please help raise funds for the care and maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre buy purchasing your ticket to this year’s Days with the Arts self-guided gallery tour.

With more than 80 artists joining us at 15 local venues, you won’t want to miss out! Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rollin Art Centre.

STILL ROOM IN WORKSHOPS

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore weaving techniques to create organically shaped baskets, birdhouses, and sculptural items in these three offered workshops. Sign up today by calling 250-724-3412 to register. Space is limited.

June 22, 12-3 p.m. – freehand basket weaving with wood handles. $95 plus $12 materials.

July 13, 12-3 p.m. – wicker birdhouse. $95 plus $12 materials.

Aug. 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – wicker sculptural item. $110 $12 materials

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Tickets are now on sale for Teas on the Terrace at the Rollin Art Centre and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.

There are a total of 10 teas this summer: six “low” teas ($20 per ticket) and four “high” teas ($15 per ticket). Package deals are 10 teas for $150 (savings of $20) OR buy five teas for $80 (any three low teas and two high teas).

The first tea takes place July 4 with Quin Etheridge-Pedder, a young multi-talented musician, who sings and plays fiddle, guitar and more.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room.

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is VERY limited so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS WITH SALTSPRING ISLAND ARTIST – LAURIE STEFFLER

Learn felting techniques with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., cost of $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Jun 7, 7:30 p.m. KINGA Quartet – Jazz & Pop Chanteuse

Tuesday, Jun 11, 7:30 p.m., Ten Moon & robertalanfuturehearts – poems & improvisation

Wednesday, Jun 12, 4-6 p.m., Liberal Party – Pints & Politics – Guest Michael Lowry

Tuesday, Jun 18, 7:30 p.m., Richard Garvey / Musician & Arts Organizer + Port Alberni’s own Mandy Hopkins

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.