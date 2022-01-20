ARTS AROUND: Vittoria Doughty’s metalwork features in Rollin Art Centres’s ‘Meet the Artist’ series

Check out the upcoming schedule of exhibitions for 2022 at the Rollin in Port Alberni

BY MELISSA MARTIN

Special to the AV News

There are some who wander the forests of the Alberni Valley who would swear the woods are alive: the visual plateau ever changing depending on Mother Nature’s mood. Many artists try to capture the magic, whether it’s painting en plein air with their pocket watercolours and a sketchbook, by memory in oils or in countless other ways.

For one Sproat Lake artist, her medium of choice is metal.

Vittoria Doughty was raised in Port Alberni and began her artistic career with an appreciation for painting and drawing.

Doughty is the latest in our series, Meet the Artists of the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley.

Doughty studied both the classic masters and contemporary artists for stylistic knowledge and creative influence. She was introduced to painting and drawing by her grandfather, and spent years learning her art through her own research.

Doughty credits her husband Gary’s technical precision and skill as a machinist as her inspiration to move from two-dimensional to three-dimensional art. She is renowned for her sculpture and metal art, and her work is included in private collections across British Columbia.

The Rollin Art Centre has featured Doughty’s work in the past. Her exhibit ‘Steeling Nature’ debuted in March 2017 and featured stainless steel metal art comprising fish birds, mountain scenes and trees.

COMING UP

We have finalized the 2022 schedule of exhibitions for the Rollin Art Centre. Here’s a peek at our lineup of artists for the first part of the year:

Feb. 1 – Rollin re-opens with a new art exhibit featuring Sarah Williams. Also the founder of Adorn Atelier, the multi-faceted Williams will have her her watercolour, mixed media and acrylic work on display at the Rollin Art Centre for the month of February. Meet Williams in person on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the gallery.

March 1 – New exhibit featuring Ilya Treleaven (acrylic, watercolour, mixed media), with a meet and greet on Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the gallery.

March 30 – New exhibit featuring fibre artist Ruth Jeffery (woven wall hangings and emu egg creations). If you visited the Mistletoe Market during late November and December, you would have seen Jeffery’s wall hangings interspersed among the many pieces of artwork. Meet Jeffery at the gallery on Saturday, April 2 from 1-3 p.m.

April 27 – An early childhood education exhibit featuring six local childcare facilities. Meet the young artists on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m.

Our meet and greet schedule is subject to provincial health orders for COVID-19.

WINTER BREAK

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for its annual winter break and will reopen with a new exhibit featuring the mixed media artwork of Sarah Williams on Tuesday, Feb. 1 during regular operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rollin Art Centre follows provincial health orders and will modify its reopening as necessary.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. E-mail: communityarts@shawcable.com.

