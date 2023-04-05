ARTS AROUND: Vote for your favourite art piece at The Grove Art Gallery

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni has put on a provocative exhibit with a wide range of mediums.

“Climate Change” features 23 local artists and 43 submissions on display at the Grove Art Gallery. A “People’s Choice” award—with an anonymous donation of $500 for the prize—is up for grabs, so come check out these talented artists and pick your favorite. Artists include Guy Langlois, Robert Gunn, Norma Emerson, Jillian Mayne, Angela Skaley, Jim Sears, Cynthia Bonesky, Ilya Treleaven, Phyllis Davenport, Tom Schmidt, Judy Schmidt, Maggie Wouterloot, Katherine Roberts, Dante Danville, Jan Friesen, Rose Kamma Morrison, Yolande Fournier, Chris Doman, Gail Morton, Mike Youds, Jane Victoria King, Adriann Miranda and Sarah Williams.

This exhibit runs until May 26 at the Grove Art Gallery (7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay).

BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council will be bringing back its annual Giant Book Sale fundraiser on May 12 and 13 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. We have lots of books this year to sell but are still looking for more donations. Please drop off all your gently used books and puzzles at the Grove Art Gallery (Harbour Quay) in the drop box located at the front door. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest.

SPRING/SUMMER WORKSHOPS

April 22 – Eco/Botanical Printing on Silk and Paper

Begin with printing some local leaves on watercolor paper, then move on to botanical printing on a silk scarf. This class is open for anyone interested, beginner or advanced. The workshop takes place Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery located at Harbour Quay. The cost is $145, plus $45 for supplies. Space is limited to only six people so register today by calling 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

May 6 – Acrylic Painting Workshop

Learn acrylic painting techniques in “Through the Forest – Into the Light” with instructor Susan Schaefer on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. In this workshop, we will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. You will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark. All levels of acrylic painters are welcome. Call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

June 10 – Acrylic Painting Workshop

Learn acrylic painting techniques in “West Coast Trees” with instructor Susan Schaefer on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. All levels are welcomed for this fun day of exploring west coast trees. Susan will have you looking for the shapes and patterns, simplifying the lines while exaggerating the flow and curves of the trees. Let loose, paint big and let’s have some fun. Susan’s teaching method is relaxed, with positive and fun interaction, paying close attention to individual needs. Space is limited so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

July 15 – Acrylic Painting Workshop

Learn acrylic painting techniques in “Sunflowers — Fun Flowers” with instructor Susan Schaefer on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. What says summer more than warm and brightly-coloured sunflowers? They are the perfect subject to paint, offering showy colours, curvy lines and forgiving designs. Be prepared to have some summer fun as Susan shows you how to bring your painting to life, one layer at a time. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Community Arts Council is looking for interested artisans to set up and display their work at this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on Saturday, June 17, as well as lively, toe-tapping musicians. This year the Harbour Quay will be our new location for this free, family event. The Quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day to it a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community. If you are interested, please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. The artisan display registration fee is $30.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com.

art exhibitPort Alberni