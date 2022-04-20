ARTS AROUND: Workshop teaches silk painting techniques

Connie Chaplin, a silk artist visiting the Alberni Valley from Saskatchewan, has been leading different silk dyeing workshops at North Island College. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Saskatchewan artist Connie Chaplin owns and operates the historic Hansen-Ross House Gallery in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. A rancher with a penchant for art, she is known for her silk dye work. She has been in the Alberni Valley holding a number of different workshops, including Shibori and Indigo dyeing, batik, and coming up April 25-26 a two-day silk painting course at North Island College’s Port Alberni campus.

The workshop runs Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. at NIC and begins with a simple introduction to silk painting. Participants then progress to building stretcher frames for our Silk Scarf. This class will include the silk dye and paints. Participants will do sample pieces using Shinshi poles and then prepare for a larger piece.

Several techniques will be explored in this process. This class is designed for beginner to advanced, and participants will be able to work at their own pace. Workshop Fee: $175. Supply fee – 50.00 paid to instructor. Register at Rollin Art Centre. 250-724-3412.

FOR THE LOVE OF FIBRE

Ruth Jeffery loves working with colour and texture to create art. Instead of picking up a paintbrush to accomplish this, the Port Alberni artist uses fibre to create her artscapes. “Ever since I can remember I have been creating, wanting to work with colour and texture to express myself,” she says in an artists’ bio.

“Weaving has become one of my avenues for expression.”

Jeffery is currently holding an exhibit titled “Under Over and Beyond” at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni. Her exhibit is a collection of woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

Jeffery’s work takes inspiration from nature and incorporates the feeling and intrigue that nature gives her. “I use many of painting’s techniques and concepts; working with colour, abstract design, repetition, use of line and texture,” she says.

She tries to provide energy, depth, and movement using both colour and texture in her weaving and egg work. “Realizing that everyone will interpret my creations in their own individualized way, my one hope is that it brings enjoyment to someone.”

“Under Over and Beyond” runs until April 22 at the Rollin, 3061 Eighth Ave. at Argyle Street.

SPRING EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique Spring-inspired art exhibit, May 25–June 18. We are inviting local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending), that depicts your rendition of spring imagery. All mediums welcome: Acrylic, oil, watercolour, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, photography etc.

Titled “SPRING -Seasonal Imagery,” this exhibit is supposed to reflect the gentle changes of the season; create a unique mood and feeling associated with this season. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Artists may submit up to three pieces; $10.00 per submission. Deadline to apply is April 30.

BOOK SALE

Our annual book sale is back! After two years, the Community Arts Council is excited to finally be holding their annual fundraiser May 6-7 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. We have lots of books to sell and are still looking for more donations. Please drop off all your gently used books and especially puzzles, under the staircase in the big wooden box at the Rollin Art Centre, Tues. – Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please don’t leave textbooks, magazines, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. We cannot accept old or torn books either. Thank you for your continued support.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

A two-day watercolour painting workshop will be held June 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre in the outside terrace.

Ionne McCauley is an accomplished artist, quilter, and author, currently living in Qualicum Beach. She has taught colour workshops for more than 25 years. In this workshop you will learn about the basics of colour theory and pigments—value, hue, tone, shade, and saturation. Explore the magic of watercolour paints, how to achieve glowing colours and how to choose (and use) pigments for exciting colour combinations.

Workshop Fee: $150. Supply Fee: (paid to the instructor) $20 kit fee includes all paints used in class, paper to start and a grayscale. Register at Rollin Art Centre, phone 250-724-3412.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Our annual Solstice Arts Festival is back, after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19. Join us Saturday. June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. Spaces available on our terrace or in our two gardens. There is lots of room to spread out and it is a picture-perfect spot to set up an easel or demos of the artwork you create.

Let’s make this a huge community event, enticing everyone to come out to our free annual arts festival. If you are interested in displaying at this year’s free family event, call the Rollin Art Centre 250-724-3412, for more info. Spaces $25 for the day.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni