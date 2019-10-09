ARTS AROUND: Workshops for young artists offered at Rollin Art Centre

Young artists are invited to Krafty Kids Korner at the Rollin Art Centre every Saturday. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Do you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners? Then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for crafty Saturday afternoons, where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.

No registration is required—just come on by. Krafty Kids Korner is open to ages 7-13 and takes place every Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre (3061 Eighth Ave). The cost is $15.

SPIRITS OF EARTH, WIND AND WATER

Two local artists express their love of nature in the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

Shelley Penner, known for her love of birds, displays a new look in her realistic detailed paintings of birds ,while Nigel Atkin carves otters out of local wood. This exhibit is an expressive love of art mixed with an exceptional love of nature and a keen eye to details.

“Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is on now until Oct. 30. Join us Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet these amazing artists.

ARTS COUNCIL BRINGS BRASIL TO THE VALLEY

The Community Arts Council presents a family friendly fundraiser with the Aché Brasil Dance troop. This high energy dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music representing the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.

Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre ($25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under). The show is Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.

BOOK DONATIONS ACCEPTED EARLY

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May.

Usually we don’t take them until February, but if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MAMMA MIA

Join the Capitol Theatre for an afternoon or evening celebrating the wonderful musical, Mamma Mia. The show begins Oct. 17 and runs until Nov. 2. You’ll be singing in the isles!

Tickets are $30 for all seating and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Capitol Theatre box office or online. These shows will be a sell out!

FALL FILM FEST

The next film in the 2019 Fall Film Fest Series is If You Could Read My Mind on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Enjoy the renovated theatre which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your tickets early. Tickets are available at the Museum Shop for $15.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ryan McMahon w/ Lance Lapointe

Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Dawn Jackson, Kimberley MacGregor and Bob Blair

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Big Pacific Dance Party – Blues/Rock

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.