Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Actor Verne Troyer has dies at the age of 49.

The actor, best known for his role of Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, died Saturday, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” the statement reads.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside.”

Troyer posted a statement to Instagram earlier this month, sharing with his fans that he was seeking treatment for alcoholism.

More to come.

