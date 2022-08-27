Dawn Miller will read from her new memoir at the next Electric Mermaid live reads event in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Author returns to her roots at Electric Mermaid reading event in Port Alberni

Dawn Miller grew up in the First United Church (now Char’s Landing) in Port Alberni

The next live reading event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will take a trip back in time to the venue’s former life as a church.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, novelist Dawn Miller will launch her memoir “Granddaddy’s Granddaughter: My Life in the Church” at Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing.

Miller’s memoir speaks to her family’s move in 1950 to the First United Church (now Char’s Landing), where her father ministered and spearheaded the addition of the back 25 feet to the circa 1912 building. They lived in the manse next to the church and Dawn has many fond memories of members of the community.

READ MORE: Voices rise on Argyle Street in Port Alberni

“My time within that church would affect the rest of my life,” she said.

Spectators can welcome her back with enthusiasm at Electric Mermaid. The evening promises to keep poetry and prose fans engaged, with literary guidance from host and emcee Derek Hanebury and a host of other authors reading at the open mic.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. See www.charslanding.com/events to pre-register for the readers’ list and to select the optional Zoom link. Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle Street in Port Alberni.

Port Alberni

