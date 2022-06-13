Award-winning blues vocalist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Award-winning vocalist Angel Forrest will be bringing her fresh blues sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this month.

After two long years away from the stage, Forrest is all fired up and ready to get it on. Forrest will be presenting songs from her JUNO-nominated album Hell Bent with Grace, songs from her latest release Angel’s 11 Volume II and some of the classics requested time and time again. The Get it On show will leave you senses reeling and your soul crying out for more.

Forrest, who sings in the blues, rock and country spectrum, began her musical career in 1988. Her tribute show to the legendary Janis Joplin brought her into the public eye, with the live performance immortalized on her album Angel Sings Janis Live.

Her first original composition album, Here For You, then sold more than 30,000 copies and was followed by the other LPs, including the award-winning albums Come Alive, Mother Tongue Blues and Angel’s 11. Her last live opus, Electric Love, topped the charts around the world.

The Montreal artist was named Female Vocalist of the Year seven times by the Toronto Blues Society between 2013 and 2020. She was also named songwriter of the year in 2014 and 2016.

Her show at Char’s Landing will take place on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to reserve by phone.

