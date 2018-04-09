Award-winning multi-instrumentalist returns to Char’s Landing

Originally a California girl, long settled on the west coast of Canada, Shari Ulrich is celebrating 45 years as a touring recording artist and multi-instrumentalist (violin, mandolin, piano, guitar, dulcimer, and harmonica).

Char’s Landing will be bringing back this Club Char favourite and highly acclaimed award winner on Thursday, April 12.

From Pied Pumkin through The Hometown Band, and on as a solo artist and multi-instrumentalist, she has been a part of 23 albums – including her collaboration with solo artists Bill Henderson and Roy Forbes (UHF), and Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor (BTU). More recently she has been a part of The High Bar Gang, a seven piece bluegrass band with Barney Bentall and Colin Nairne. Her work has garnered two Juno awards, several Juno nominations, an induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and a 2014 CFMA for English Songwriter of the Year.

Ulrich will be touring with her daughter – recording engineer Julia Graff (violin, mandolin, guitar, accordion and vocals) — as well as fellow High Bar Gang member Kirby Barber (bass, guitar and vocals).

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing on Thursday. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, by phone (778-421-2427) or online at brownpapertickets.com.