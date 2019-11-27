Award-winning writer brings poetry workshop to Port Alberni

An award-winning poet and novelist will be exploring the many uses of lists in poetry during a workshop in Port Alberni.

Once an English professor and creative writing instructor at both Ryerson and the University of Toronto, Susan Glickman is the author of seven volumes of poetry, most recently What We Carry (2019). Her first novel, The Violin Lover (Goose Lane, 2006) won the Canadian Jewish Book Award for fiction and was named one of the year’s best novels by The National Post. Her first children’s book, Bernadette and the Lunch Bunch, was named one of the best books of 2008 by the Canadian Children’s Book Centre, and was followed by two others, also highly praised. Her literary history, The Picturesque & the Sublime: A Poetics of the Canadian Landscape (McGill-Queen’s University Press, 1998) won both the Gabrielle Roy Prize for the best work of English Canadian literary criticism and the Raymond Klibansky Prize for the best work in the Humanities.

Glickman will host a poetry workshop on Thursday, Nov. 28 in Port Alberni. The workshop will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. at Char’s Landing. The hands-on workshop will explore the many uses of lists in poetry.

“I like list poems because they are not intimidating. There are so many entry points into them that writers of all abilities feel comfortable doing one under pressure in a workshop,” said Glickman.

The workshop is subsidized by the Federation of BC Writers, which will provide Glickman’s travel on the Island.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for both emerging and experienced writers to learn about a really accessible form of poetry from a wonderful Canadian writer,” said Jacqueline Carmichael, a Port Alberni resident and representative for the FBCW. “We’re grateful to Alberni Valley Words on Fire and to Char’s Landing for helping make this possible.”

Admission is $20. For members of the Federation of British Columbia Writers, admission is $10. To register, email carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com, or text 250-726-6072.

Glickman will be the featured reader at Alberni Valley Words on Fire that evening, starting at Char’s Landing at 7 p.m. Open mic is available; sign up at the door. Admission is by $10 donation.