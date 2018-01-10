SUBMITTED PHOTO Moore works on an art piece created using the technique of Pyrography—wood burning.

B.C. artist depicts wildlife, nature through wood burning

Growing up on Vancouver Island, artist Samm Moore creates pieces inspired by the world around her

Inspired by the natural elements and the world around her, B.C. artist Samm Moore has been refining her skills of pyrography for the past four years.

Pyrography is the art or technique of adding images to wood by burning a design on the surface with a heated metallic point.

Moore, who grew up in Port Alberni and is now based in Nelson, discovered pyrography in her second year of a Fine Arts Degree at Emily Carr University in Vancouver.

“As a project for my drawing class we had to use a medium that we had never used before, and my classmate had a wood burner that she lent to me,” Moore said. “I instantly fell in love with it. I remember starting my first one and thinking how much I loved the feel and the texture of the wood.”

Although she developed a passion for wood burning right away, Moore says it was a learning curve to get to the level she’s at today.

“I’ve been drawing my whole life and had developed decent skills, but learning how to get the results I wanted with a new medium was a frustrating process, but very rewarding,” she said. “I’m glad I stuck with it and powered through the hard part. I’ve been doing it for about four years now and can feel myself improving all the time.”

Much of Moore’s art depicts wildlife and nature from B.C. landscapes to whales, dolphins, eagles and bears but also nautical scenes like ships and anchors. The possibilities are really endless.

“I feel very fortunate to have grown up in B.C. and able to experience the ocean and the mountains. I feel like they are such a big part of my roots and I want to share their beauty with the world,” Moore said. “I hope that my work will inspire those around me to appreciate our surroundings and help to keep them healthy and protected so that we may continue to enjoy them and coexist.”

Moore said she enjoys working with a variety of wood and getting to know the different species. She works with all different sizes of wood, creating a few small wood burnings in one day or working on larger pieces for weeks.

“I’ve developed a routine that has me working on several projects at once to make them more manageable,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed being busy with work and able to focus full time on my art.”

Moore will be the featured artist at the Rollin Art Centre, 3061 Eighth Ave. in Port Alberni from Jan. 9 to Feb. 2. Visit her in the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. for an artist’s reception.

To view Moore’s art, visit www.sammmooreart.com.

 

Artist Samm Moore creates a large bear face with hidden animals throughout using the technique of Pyrography. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Previous story
James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

B.C. artist depicts wildlife, nature through wood burning

Growing up on Vancouver Island, artist Samm Moore creates pieces inspired by the world around her

BCHL: Bulldogs deal team captain ahead of trade deadline

Bulldogs acquire West Kelowna blueliner Spencer Hora

Gathering draws keen support for urban farm

Proponents want to use land behind Port Alberni’s Walmart

TOTEM 63: Cheer, dance teams celebrate Totem basketball tourney

63rd annual tournament runs Jan. 11–13 at Alberni District Secondary School

TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada Totem Spirit competition not just about basketball

ADSS students get into the spirit

Port Alberni celebrates First Night

Port Alberni rang in the new year with celebrations at Echo Centre, Glenwood and Multiplex

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes B.C. cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Most Read

  • James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

    The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

  • B.C. artist depicts wildlife, nature through wood burning

    Growing up on Vancouver Island, artist Samm Moore creates pieces inspired by the world around her