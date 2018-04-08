Ryan Langevin channels his Elton John during the second half of The Piano Man: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, April 6 at the ADSS Theatre. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Bands play tribute to pop, rock stars on Alberni stage

Two nights of tributes raise money for Alberni District Secondary athletics department

For the second year in a row, the ADSS Theatre played host to a doubleheader of tribute bands.

Ryan Langevin was the voice behind Billy Joel and Elton John in The Piano Man tribute on Friday, April 6, which packed the theatre about three-quarters full. Paul Laine was the main vocalist behind Saturday’s Heroes of Rock. Both bands included some of the same members, but different singers.

Langevin covered many of Joel’s and John’s hits on Friday night.

Saturday’s Heroes of Rock covered everything from the Rolling Stones and Ozzy Osborne to Led Zeppelin, KISS, Van Halen, Journey and more. The theatre was about half full of people of all ages on Saturday.

Ryan MacEachern, owner of the Port Alberni Boston Pizza, came up with the idea of the tribute concerts last year as a fundraiser for the Alberni Athletic department, and has worked to continue the tradition. Funds raised will help high school teams with travel and other expenses.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

 

Paul Laine sings some Journey during the Heroes of Rock concert at ADSS Theatre, Saturday night. The tribute show was one of two held as a benefit concert for the ADSS Athletics Department. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

