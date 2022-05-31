Battle of the Bands returns to Rainbow Room stage in Port Alberni

First place went to The Porter Brothers of the Cowichan Valley

Port Alberni’s Youth Battle of the Bands competition made a triumphant return to the Rainbow Room stage last weekend.

Eleven different bands and musicians from all over Vancouver Island competed on Saturday, May 28 for a cash prize and a spot in this year’s Five Acre Co. summer concert series.

Battle of the Bands is put on each year by the Zattzoo Project in the memory of late Port Alberni musician Zakkaree Coss. The goal of the event is to give young musicians a place to play in front of their families and friends.

At the end of the night, first place went to The Porter Brothers, a group made up of three brothers from the Cowichan Valley.

“We feel honoured to have been selected to be this year’s winners amongst all of the amazing talent that participated in this competition,” The Porter Brothers posted on Facebook after the event. “Can’t wait to see what’s in store for us next!”

This year was the sixth annual Battle of the Bands competition in Port Alberni. It was originally supposed to take place two years ago, but was cancelled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Photos and videos from the evening can be found on The Zattzoo Project- Association Facebook page.

Full results—

First place: The Porter Brothers

Runner-Up: Antler

Fan Favourite: Sturdy Lemon

Best of: Drums: Liam Welsh

Vocals: Andrew Butler

Guitar: Sebastian Robles

Bass: Jared Sundberg

??? Moment: Sebastian Robles

