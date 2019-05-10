Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Season 7 of the Big Brother Canada series. Photo: Twitter

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Heralded as the best player in Big Brother season seven, Kelowna’s Dane Rupert was named the champion of the TC show.

Rupert, a civil engineer, was known for his big personality, tooth-less smile, big heart and dominant play. He won the show Thursday night after the jury of former players voted off named him the best player and ultimate winner.

With the victory, the former Kelowna hockey player, who was playing while raising awareness for Mental Health Canada, wins a $100,000 prize, $25,000 in home furnishing, $10,000 towards groceries and a trip-for-two vacation to anywhere in the world.

READ MORE: First house guest from Kelowna on Big Brother Canada

READ MORE: Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

In a game of competitions, lies, alliances, strategy and manipulation, Rupert’s game was the best from the point of view of many fans of the show.

In an emotional final episode Thursday night, Rupert was up against his long-time ally in the show, Anthony Douglas, but in the end, the Prince of Kelowna, as he’s affectionately being called, won the season’s big prize.

READ MORE: Rutland community garden will celebrate multiculturalism

READ MORE: Camelot comes to Kelowna

The show’s results were broken by Kelowna news outlets before fans of the show could finish watching on the west coast. Spoilers of Rupert’s win were shared on social media with some fans being upset, while others were glad to save the time of watching the two-hour finale.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality
Next story
VIDEO: Royal BC Museum unveils rare artifact in upcoming Maya exhibit

Just Posted

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Lighthouses on Vancouver Island coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations around BC moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

Port Alberni prepares for first of three cruise ship visits

Port Alberni is preparing for a day of entertainment on Saturday, May… Continue reading

Man rescued from creek bank in Port Alberni

Emergency personnel were called out to rescue an intoxicated man who stumbled… Continue reading

Port Alberni art gallery celebrates creative nature

Group exhibit showcases Vancouver Island artists

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

VIDEO: Royal BC Museum unveils rare artifact in upcoming Maya exhibit

La Corona Altar 5 depicts story of king and dynasties

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read