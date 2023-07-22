The late Nelson Dunkin has been gone since the late 1990s but his memory as a Barkley Sound character remains. Author Jim Badke is looking for stories of people who met Dunkin. (PHOTO COURTESY JIM BADKE)

Biographer seeks personal tales, photos of Nelson Dunkin

Dunkin’s cedar-shingled home on Tzartus Island is a Barkley Sound legend

Any time you passed through Alberni Inlet into Barkley Sound, you went by Nelson Dunkin’s house on Tzartus Island, known historically as Copper Island. If this was 40 years ago, you saw the three-story cedar-shingled home he and his wife Mina built by hand. The smaller house that replaced it when that one burned is still there.

Though Nelson died in 1998, many on the West Coast still remember the sparkle in his eye as he welcomed them at his float.

Author Jim Badke befriended Nelson Dunkin 45 years ago and believes his intriguing story is one worth telling. In preparation for writing Dunkin’s biography, Badke has interviewed more than 30 people who knew him but feels that there are still others in the Alberni Valley who have stories, letters or photos to share. Anyone wishing to speak to Badke about Dunkin can reach him by email at jimbadke@gmail.com.

Badke said he also has a mystery to solve: “Not long before he passed away, Nelson’s son asked him about the old leather briefcase that contained his journal and papers. He responded, ‘It’s in good hands,’ but never revealed whose hands he meant,” Badke said.

“Maybe you know the location of this treasure.”

All proceeds from the sale of Badke’s upcoming book will go to a new Nelson Dunkin Scholarship to help fulfill his dream of sending kids to summer camp.

