Stephan James, left, and Shamier Anderson arrive at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Stephan James, left, and Shamier Anderson arrive at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Black Academy’s Legacy Awards set for fall, to air on CBC

Toronto-based Black Academy was founded by actor-brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James

The Black Academy’s inaugural Legacy Awards has found a venue and an air date.

The Canadian award show dedicated to Black talent will be held at the Toronto live event space History and will air Sept. 25 on CBC and CBC Gem.

The academy says the 90-minute live show, in partnership with Insight Productions, will include performances, tributes to established and emerging Black Canadian talent, and award presentations in categories including film, television, music and sports.

The Toronto-based Black Academy was founded by actor-brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James in 2020 to support Black talent and break down barriers of discrimination.

Last May, the organization announced a three-year partnership with CBC for the awards telecast.

Anderson says he wants viewers to recognize and appreciate how much Black talent there is in Canada, and be inspired by the nominees.

“When Stephan and I were thinking about a name for the award show, we really wanted it to convey something big and lasting – it’s about creating a legacy for this and future generations of Black Canadians,” Anderson said Thursday in a statement.

Details regarding award categories, membership and the submission process will be announced at a later date.

Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Just Posted

Gaylene Ruel, left, and owner Brad DeClercq from Starboard Grill, and former Little Bavaria owner Kathy Krznaric prepare pierogi for the final stretch of the Ukrainian feast at Starboard on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (ELLIOT DREW/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni restaurant raises $16,000 for Ukrainian aid with special meals

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni shaves proposed 2022 tax increase to 3.9%

Part of a dock hangs on the top of pilings, where the tsunami wave placed it. Fishing boats are tied to the docks nearby. March 1964. The 58th anniversary of the Port Alberni tsunami is coming up on March 27. This historical photo is one of 24,000 available for the public to see on the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com (PHOTO PN19027 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tsunami hits Port Alberni in 1964