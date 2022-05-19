Jason Aldean, left, and Bryan Adams perform “Heaven” at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Adams is hitting the road in Canada with a cross-country tour set for later this summer. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Bryan Adams is heading out on a cross-Canada tour later this year

Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Kelowna dates included among 25 Canadian dates

Bryan Adams is hitting the road in Canada with a cross-country tour set to kick off in the summer.

This follows the release of the Grammy winner’s 15th studio album “So Happy It Hurts” this past March.

Adams began touring Europe and the U.K. ahead of the album’s release in January, and will wrap up those dates in July.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will kick off his new set of shows in Prince Edward Island in August, making his way from province to province, before wrapping up in Vancouver in November. Tour dates include shows in Edmonton, Calgary and Kelowna.

A week before releasing “So Happy It Hurts,” the musician also dropped the digital album “Pretty Woman ⁠— The Musical.”

It features music he and fellow Canadian songwriter and frequent collaborator Jim Vallance wrote for the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name.

—Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press

