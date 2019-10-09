Canadian Celtic duo to perform at Char’s Landing

Schryer & Dobres have just released a new album called “Mandorla”

Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres present their official CD release concert at Char’s Landing on Oct. 10. SUBMITTED PHOTO

This week at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni, experience the magic of the Canadian Celtic duo of fiddler Pierre Schryer and guitarist Adam Dobres.

Schryer & Dobres have just released a new album called “Mandorla,” which features an eclectic array of musical gems from across the globe, including traditional and contemporary tunes in various styles from far-reaching places like Canada, Ireland, Algeria, Brazil, Quebec, and more.

Pierre Schryer is one of Canada’s leading traditional fiddlers, and a recipient of numerous titles and awards including Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, Grand Masters Champion, Violoneux Championnat, and North American Irish Fiddle Champion

Adam Dobres is a highly accomplished guitarist with a natural ability to embody any style of music. He is equally at home with bluegrass, Celtic, jazz, country, folk, old time, rock, blues, and more. His love of the electric and acoustic guitar has taken him around the globe, performing throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Together, they represent two diverse and successful music careers laden with awards and nominations including JUNO, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards and Grammy Awards. Their first connections were in Victoria, B.C. through friends, followed by collaborations on festival stages and recordings. Several tours and musical projects later, the duo continues to appear at national and international festivals from the Pacific to the Atlantic and beyond.

Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres will present their CD release concert at Char’s Landing on Thursday, Oct. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under) are available by phone (778-421-2427), online or at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only).

Previous story
Port Alberni teenager sings on stage with Led Zeppelin cover band

Just Posted

Port Alberni teenager sings on stage with Led Zeppelin cover band

Led Zepagain performed at Alberni District Secondary School Theatre last month

New open burning restrictions take effect in Alberni Valley

Rules aimed at reducing harmful particulate in populated areas

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

BCHL: Bulldogs snap road loss streak, pick up fourth straight home win

Bulldogs tasted victory away from the Alberni Valley Multiplex for the first time

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Most Read