Canadian Celtic duo to perform at Char’s Landing

This week at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni, experience the magic of the Canadian Celtic duo of fiddler Pierre Schryer and guitarist Adam Dobres.

Schryer & Dobres have just released a new album called “Mandorla,” which features an eclectic array of musical gems from across the globe, including traditional and contemporary tunes in various styles from far-reaching places like Canada, Ireland, Algeria, Brazil, Quebec, and more.

Pierre Schryer is one of Canada’s leading traditional fiddlers, and a recipient of numerous titles and awards including Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, Grand Masters Champion, Violoneux Championnat, and North American Irish Fiddle Champion

Adam Dobres is a highly accomplished guitarist with a natural ability to embody any style of music. He is equally at home with bluegrass, Celtic, jazz, country, folk, old time, rock, blues, and more. His love of the electric and acoustic guitar has taken him around the globe, performing throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Together, they represent two diverse and successful music careers laden with awards and nominations including JUNO, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards and Grammy Awards. Their first connections were in Victoria, B.C. through friends, followed by collaborations on festival stages and recordings. Several tours and musical projects later, the duo continues to appear at national and international festivals from the Pacific to the Atlantic and beyond.

Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres will present their CD release concert at Char’s Landing on Thursday, Oct. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under) are available by phone (778-421-2427), online or at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only).