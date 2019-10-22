Canadian folk singer returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Seth Anderson prepares to release latest album, We Could Be

Canadian folk singer and troubadour Seth Anderson will be making a stop in Port Alberni this month.

Anderson is an internationally touring singer/songwriter based out of Alberta. He will be playing at Char’s Landing on Oct. 24 as part of his Solo Western Canada Tour.

On his website, Anderson describes himself as a folk musician with East Coast roots and a passion for adventure. Blending elements of folk rock with alternative country and the spirit of punk rock, he strives for high energy performances and catchy, truth-laden, heart-driven lyrics. He is strongly connected to the community and surroundings of his Rocky Mountain home of the last decade, Canmore, Alberta.

Since his last visit to Port Alberni in 2016, Anderson has spent the majority of his time on the road with multiple tours in Canada, the United States and Europe.

“It was a small crowd, but an attentive audience,” Anderson recalls of his first visit to Char’s Landing. “I actually haven’t travelled on the Island since then.”

He enjoys performing at smaller venues like Char’s Landing because “it’s a bit easier to connect with the audience,” he explained.

“It feels a bit like you’re hanging out in somebody’s living room,” he added with a laugh.

Anderson’s fifth full length album titled “We Could Be” is currently awaiting release. The track listing features many full band songs, along with a handful of simply produced recordings of him and his acoustic guitar. He describes it as an honest, emotional statement—of loss, hope and the need for a world that embraces love.

“It’s a collection of some of the songs I’ve written over the last five years,” said Anderson. “It’s sort of making something beautiful out of wreckage.”

The album is off to a positive start, as the track “My One Disease” has already been picked up by CBC’s television series “Kim’s Convenience” to be included in an episode in the upcoming season.

Anderson will be performing solo for his Western Canada tour, which he says is “equally as fun” as playing with a band, although he gets a bit more freedom to change the set list up.

“I think it’s a lot more personal for the audience,” he added.

Anderson said audience members can expect an emotional performance.

“My writing is pretty raw and pretty honest,” he said. “It’s a chance for people to feel emotions. It will be an emotional rollercoaster, but in the end you’re going to feel better, I promise.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are available by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre and Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter