Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Dalla-Vee to perform June 10–12 in Port Alice, Port Alberni and Gold River

Award-winning music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to three central and northern Vancouver Island communities June 10–12, 2022.

Idols and Icons is a live multimedia and live music performance Dalla-Vee created and delivers. He will be in Port Alice on June 10, Port Alberni on June 11 and Gold River on June 12.

The Idols and Icons show incorporates a multimedia show set to the live performance of pop music’s greatest performers from the last half century.

Dalla-Vee is no stranger to success in the music business as he is currently Randy Bachman’s (Guess Who, BTO) musical director, has played with rock royalty from Sammy Hagar to Don Felder, sung backgrounds on Motley Crue’s platinum album and has shared the stage with a who’s who of contemporary hit music.

Show Dates:

June 10: Port Alice Legion. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 180, 821 Marine Drive.

June 11: Port Alberni Legion. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293, 4680 Victoria Quay Rd.

June 12: Gold River Legion. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 270, 405 Trumpeter Rd.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity for world-class entertainment in an intimate setting. Tickets are available in advance from the legions or at the door.

