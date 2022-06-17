Capitol Theatre receives cash infusion from San Group donation

Donation will help Portal Players Dramatic Society re-start after COVID-19 closures

Peter Wienold and Elliot Drew, centre, from Portal Players Dramatic Society stand with representatives from San Group Inc. during the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce’s community excellence awards gala at McLean Mill National Historic Site, June 10, 2022. San Group Foundation made a donation to PPDS to help keep the Capitol Theatre operating. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni received a financial boost on Friday, June 10, courtesy of San Group Inc.

San spokesperson Amit Chandra Shekar presented Elliot Drew and Peter Wienold from the Portal Players Dramatic Society, which owns and operates the theatre, with a donation at the annual Chamber of Commerce community excellence awards, held at McLean Mill National Historic Site.

The donation was made on behalf of the newly-formed San Group Foundation, Shekar said. San Group created the foundation in order to support various charities “as needs arise.”

Proceeds from a tango event held in May were matched by the San Group and donated to the foundation. Shekar did not indicate how much the donation was for, but San co-owner Suki Sanghera said later it was for several thousand dollars.

“It is art that brings us together,” said Drew.

The “coming together” part has been a challenge for PPDS in the past 27 months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are coming back, but it’s taking us a while.”

Drew and Wienold said Portal Players will have an abbreviated show schedule out later this year.



