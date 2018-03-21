Celebrate spring in Port Alberni with art workshop

Melissa Martin

Special to the News

This year’s spring art workshop is a great way to celebrate spring.

Join Cynthia Bonesky on April 7 and 8 at our spring workshop, “Fabulous Fabrics.” Learn how to make a fabric collage. It’s fun: using scrap fabrics, create unlimited designs and shapes. No rules here!

The workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Athletic Hall. Registration is at the Rollin Art Centre for a cost of $125 (plus supply list) for the two-day workshop. Spaces are still available, but don’t wait. Call 250-724-3412 to register today.

DAYS WITH THE ARTS

The deadline for the “Days with the Arts” gallery/studio tour is March 31. The annual Solstice Arts Festival takes place June 15 and 16, celebrating art, music, culture and heritage. The Rollin Art Centre is looking for any interested artists to be included in this year’s Days with the Arts. Two options are available – one is a self-guided artist’s gallery or studio tour, where you would be listed, along with a picture and description, in a brochure guide and map. Table rentals will also be available at the Rollin Arts Centre. Both are great options. Call 250-724-3412 for more details, or stop by Rollin Art Centre to register.

STUDENT ART EXHIBIT

An exciting art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a diverse group of high school students from grade 8 to grade 12. From pencil drawings to acrylic paintings, this is an exhibit you won’t want to miss. “Art in the Schools” will run until March 29.

NEED OF BOOKs

The Community Arts Council’s annual book sale is fast approaching, but we need your help. Our book donations are significantly low this year. This event is our biggest fundraisers of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre.

Please help by dropping off all your gently used books. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs, however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre, 3061 8th Avenue.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Are you an artist who has always dreamed of having your very own art exhibit?

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications to all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their art at the Rollin Art Centre in 2019. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Deadline is April 30, 2018. Gallery located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

TEMPORARY EXHIBIT

There is a new exhibit at the Maritime Heritage Gallery. THE TRAGIC STORY OF THE SS PRINCESS SOPHIA is a mobile interactive exhibit on loan from the Maritime Museum of B.C. Discover the fascinating stories of the ship, the passengers and crew, and the aftermath of the largest maritime disaster on the Pacific Northwest Coast.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Thursdays. On until April 14. Admission is by donation. Call: 250-723-6164 or 250-723-8362

AV MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS

A call to artists for an exhibit and sales opportunity. In June, the Alberni Valley Museum will mount an art show, open to artists working in all media, except photographs. For more details, theme and an application form email: avmyplace@gmail.com.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Mar. 22, 7-9 p.m. – Kris and The Blues Machines – Vintage Vaudeville Vagabond Gypsy

Friday, Mar. 23, 8-10 p.m., Heather Keizur & Steve Christofferson – Jazz, French Chansons, Pop

Saturday, Mar. 24, 8-10 p.m., Maverick Cinema Spring Tour – Folk Rock

Sunday, Mar. 25, 7-9 p.m., Heather Costerton – Piano Lounge Entertainer

Thursday, Mar. 29, 7-9 p.m., Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Cynthia Sharp

Friday, Mar. 30, 8-10 p.m., Gypsy Dance – The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra – “We Make Really Party” EP release

Saturday, Mar. 31, 8-10 p.m., Loose Roots Duo – Celtic Swing

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.