An abstract painting by Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier is part of Chaos and Creativity, opening June 1 at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Central Island artists’ range of media bolster new exhibit at Rollin Art Centre

Chaos and Creativity opens Friday, June 1 at the Alberni art gallery

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Four exciting Alberni-Clayoquot artists are exhibiting their work at the Rollin Art Centre from June 1-29 in a show titled Chaos & Creativity.

Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne are the four local artists whose work will be showcased in the gallery, located at Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. This broad collection shows the strength in their chosen mediums. You won’t want to miss this very dynamic exhibit. Join us this Saturday, June 2 from 1-3 for refreshments, everyone is invited, along with the opportunity to meet these inspiring artists.

IT’S BACK! 2018 DAYS WITH THE ARTS GALLERY & STUDIO TOUR

What a great way to help support the Rollin Art Centre and the opportunity to visit 18 local venues highlighting more than 60 artists. Take part in this years Days with the Arts self-guided gallery and studio tour June 15–16. Tickets are only $10, which enables you to visit these dynamic artists and view them in their own environment. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS TO DISPLAY AT SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Tables are still available to all artists and crafters who would like to rent a table at the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival. This free, family-friendly event takes part June 15–16. If you are an artist/crafter who would like to display and sell your artwork on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre during this two-day festival, stop by to register today.Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE TICKETS AVAILABLE

Tickets for Teas on the Terrace are now on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. Lots of great local musicians are scheduled to entertain you starting on July 5; some new faces and some returning voices.

Tea on the Terrace run every Thursday in July and August. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake. Chose our “High” tea or “Low” tea, but guaranteed, both you will enjoy. Tickets $20 for High Teas (serving on a two-tiered plate, two sweets and two savouries, catered by Harvest Thyme Fine Foods)

and $15 for Low Teas.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre. Journey to the Castle of Creativity is the title for our art programs for children age 7-12. Every Tues., Wed. & Fri. during the months of July & August. Each week is a different medium, from drawing, to painting, sculpting and fabric art, what a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.

YOUTH WRITING WORKSHOPS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth – ages 10-15. Journey to the Castle of Creativity, all sessions will be following this theme, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning, and experimenting! The emphasis is on the journey: all writers will be encouraged to try new things or twist what is already familiar. The Castle of Creativity is not a single location, but the map we draw in exploring all the writer’s art has to offer! Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Pricing: Option 1: $15.00 per session, per writer. Option 2: $75.00 for all sessions (6) per writer. Sessions: Morning: ages 10, 11, & 12 (10:00 am – 12:30 pm) Afternoon: ages 13, 14, & 15 (1:00 pm – 3:30 pm)

CEILIDH 2018

Ceilidh 2018, presented by MacKenzie School of Dance and the Port Alberni Highland Dancers, has the theme of Magic, Mystery and Dreams this year. The annual Dance Recital, Sun. June 3 at 3 pm. ADSS Auditorium on Roger Street.

Ballet, Highland, Celtic, Contemporary & Dance. Adults $15, seniors/students $12, children under 5 FREE. Available at Alter Ego, Full of Beans, the Studio & at the door.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council.

 

Artist Marla Thirsk captures the cunning look of a raven in this piece, titled Raven. Thirsk’s work will be featured in Chaos and Creativity, opening June 1 at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

