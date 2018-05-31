Central Island artists’ range of media bolster new exhibit at Rollin Art Centre

Four exciting Alberni-Clayoquot artists are exhibiting their work at the Rollin Art Centre from June 1-29 in a show titled Chaos & Creativity.
Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne are the four local artists whose work will be showcased in the gallery, located at Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. This broad collection shows the strength in their chosen mediums. You won’t want to miss this very dynamic exhibit. Join us this Saturday, June 2 from 1-3 for refreshments, everyone is invited, along with the opportunity to meet these inspiring artists.
IT’S BACK! 2018 DAYS WITH THE ARTS
What a great way to help support the Rollin Art Centre and the opportunity to visit 18 local venues highlighting more than 60 artists. Take part in this years Days with the Arts self-guided gallery and studio tour June 15–16. Tickets are only $10, which enables you to visit these dynamic artists and view them in their own environment. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre.
LOOKING FOR ARTISTS TO DISPLAY AT SOLSTICE
Tables are still available to all artists and crafters who would like to rent a table at the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival. This free, family-friendly event takes part June 15–16. If you are an artist/crafter who would like to display and sell your artwork on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre during this two-day festival, stop by to register today.Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.
SUMMER CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS
Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre. Journey to the Castle of Creativity is the title for our art programs for children age 7-12. Call 250-724-3412 to register.
CEILIDH 2018
Ceilidh 2018, presented by MacKenzie School of Dance and the Port Alberni Highland Dancers, has the theme of Magic, Mystery and Dreams this year. The annual Dance Recital, Sun. June 3 at 3 pm. ADSS Auditorium on Roger Street.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council.