Chaos and creativity reign at Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre

Artwork by Marla Thirsk will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre starting Friday, June 1. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will be an exciting showcase of four local artists in an exhibit titled “Chaos & Creativity.”

Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne are the four local artists who will be showcasing a variety of artwork. This exhibit opens Friday, June 1 and continues until June 29. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, June 2 from 1-3 p.m. for a chance to meet these inspiring artists.

DAYS WITH THE ARTS

Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Days with the Arts self-guided home studio or gallery tour on June 15 and 16.

This year, we have more than 59 local artists at 18 venues. From painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, potters, jewellers, airbrush, mixed media, children’s art and more, this tour has it all. Join us for two days of amazing art and creativity. Tickets are only $10 at the Rollin Art Centre.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS

The third annual Solstice Arts Festival takes place June 15 and 16 at three local venues and is a free family friendly event.

The Rollin Art Centre still has tables available to rent, for $60, if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your art work on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden. Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Tea on the Terrace runs every Thursday in July and August. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake.

Two teas are available: $20 for “High” tea (served on a two-tiered plate) $15 for “Low” tea (serving strawberry shortcake). You will enjoy both. Tickets are on sale now.

SUMMER ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer?

Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.

Journey to the Castle of Creativity is the title for our art programs for children age 7-12 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August. Each week is a different medium, from drawing, to painting, to sculpting and fabric art. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.

The Rollin Art Centre will also be hosting youth writing workshops for youth ages 10-15. All sessions will be following the theme of “Journey to the Castle of Creativity,” focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning, and experimenting! The emphasis is on the journey: all writers will be encouraged to try new things or twist what is already familiar.

The Castle of Creativity is not a single location, but the map we draw in exploring all the writer’s art has to offer! Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week.

MOUNT KLITSA GARDEN CLUB

New date but same great sale! The Mount Klitsa Garden Club presents its 19th annual Community Plant Sale at the Rollin Art centre (corner of 8th & Argyle) on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Annuals, perennials, containers and more. Be there when the gates open to avoid disappointment!

DRAW GALLERY

Spring Into ART! Group Exhibit at the Draw Gallery runs until June 30. How are we connected to the Natural world around us, as well as to the nature within us?

Join us on Days with the Arts on June 15 and 16. Find us online or at the corner of Melrose and 8th Avenue on Thursday and Friday (12-5 p.m.). 250-724-2056 or www.drawgallery.com.

Draw Gallery will be hosting Life Drawing Sessions each week, featuring live model figure drawing. Artists gather together to paint, sketch or sculpt from different live models. Teens ($6.50) and adults ($12.50) can take part every Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Five sessions for a fee of $60.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, May 23, 7-9 p.m., John Guliak’s In the Round and All Together Spring 2018 Tour – Folk, Country, Pop

Thursday, May 24, 7-9 p.m., Sam Kirmayer Jazz Quartet – West Coast Tour

Saturday, May 26, 8-10 p.m., David Gogo Acoustic – with guest Ben Dwyer on Upright Bass

Thursday, May 31, 3-5 p.m. Workshop, 7-9pm, Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Featuring: Wendy Donawa

Thursdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Lounge Music with Port Alberni’s own Dave & Gail Morton. Tickets now available at the Rollin Art Centre – CASH ONLY

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.