Chris Ronald brings roots sound to Char's Landing for live concert Nov. 26

Concert will also be livestreamed for those who aren't able to watch in person

Chris Ronald brings his roots and Americana sound to Char’s Landing on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS RONALD)

Chris Ronald brings his roots and Americana sound to Char’s Landing on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS RONALD)

Chris Ronald brings his folk roots sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this Friday, Nov. 26. Ronald will play a live concert that will also be livestreamed for those who aren’t able to attend in person.

Ronald has established himself as one of Canada’s finest folk singer-songwriters since he immigrated from England in 2002. His contemporary sound delights with poetic lyrics and a smooth fusion of roots and Americana music.

Ronald has been writing songs since he was 15 years old and first put music to a poem he wrote in high school. He only went public with his music when he arrived in Vancouver in his 30s. He has been praised for his “beautifully clear tenor voice,” as a writer with the Georgia Straight once put it.

Ronald’s sound is versatile, from solo work to a full band. He often appears as a duo with John Ellis.

Ronald’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. Both live and on YouTube.com. Tickets are $20 for live show, $20 for livestream and both are available online at https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/fq2yhuf0HWpmM5qxU6Bz.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. E-mail info@charslanding.com or call 250-730-1636.

