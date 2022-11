Riley Young shows off some of the ornaments at her table during the Christmas in the Valley craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Olivia Leyenaar visits with Harper, a six-month-old kitten that was fostered by Valley Cats. Harper found a forever home during the Christmas in the Valley craft fair on Saturday. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Christmas in the Valley craft fair celebrated its 50th anniversary last weekend. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Urbanstreet Choir, directed by Janet Schlackl, sings Christmas carols during the Christmas in the Valley craft fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ricky Belanger displays some of his underwater photography during the Christmas in the Valley craft fair in Port Alberni last weekend. Belanger has created a colouring book based on his photos of undersea life. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association celebrated its 50th anniversary with the Christmas in the Valley craft fair last weekend.

The annual arts and crafts fair began as an outdoor event in 1971. Although it has technically been 52 years since the original fair, the Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association isn’t counting the past two years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were plenty of artists, crafters and non-profits in attendance over the weekend.

