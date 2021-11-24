Classical concerts return to Port Alberni after COVID-19 break

Subscriptions for the 2022 season are now available

Classical concerts will be returning to Port Alberni.

The Alberni Classical Concerts Society has announced that subscription tickets for the 2022 Spring Concert Series are now available.

“We were thrilled to hear Bonnie Henry’s recent announcement regarding restrictions being lifted in B.C., allowing a return to full capacity for concerts for fully vaccinated people,” the society announced in a press release. “How wonderful it will be to enjoy live performances once again as life returns to near normal!”

The Alberni Classical Concerts Society was in the middle of its fourth season when the last few concerts were cancelled by COVID-19 in 2020. The society’s fifth season will begin in 2022.

Performances include:

– Foothills Brass Quintet (Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m.)

– Musica Intima (Sunday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m.)

– Canadian Guitar Quartet (Saturday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m.)

– Lafayette String Quartet (Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.)

The subscription fee for all four concerts will be $100. Tickets for individual concerts are not available, but subscription tickets are transferrable. All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church (4283 Glenside Road).

For more information about any of the performers or subscriptions, please visit the society’s website at www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

Live musicPort Alberni