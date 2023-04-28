‘Climate Change’ art exhibit comes from the heart

Exhibit is on display at the Grove Art Gallery until May 26

Visitors and artists check out some of the work on display at the Grove Art Gallery during a meet and greet on Saturday, April 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

An art exhibit at Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay shows the way that art can bridge the gap between science and emotion.

The exhibit “Climate Change” opened at the Grove Art Gallery at the end of March and features work by two dozen different local artists, each expressing their thoughts and observations on a changing climate.

Port Alberni resident John Mayba provided the idea for the exhibit, which opened in March 2023.

“It’s amazing,” said Mayba of the finished exhibit during a meet-and-greet with the artists on Saturday, April 1. “Each piece tells a little bit about the artist’s story, and why this is such an important issue for them. There are concerns for family, for the future. It really grabs you.”

For his own piece, Mayba provided a picture of the “Climate Change Caravan.” Artist Norma Emerson, a friend of Mayba’s, painted this on a four-foot by eight-foot piece of plywood in 2001 for a group of students from Mt. Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick. The students had set off on a bike ride across Canada to spread the message of an impending climate crisis. The journey lasted six months and the Climate Change Caravan visited more than 400 communities.

Other pieces in the exhibit share the way climate change has left a lasting impact on artists. A painting by Cynthia Bonesky compares and contrasts McCoy Lake in 1913 and 2023, with a mountain range scarred by logging. In her artist statement, Bonesky says her generation has worried about the survival of the planet for generations, from the threat of nuclear war to the hole in the ozone layer to global warming.

“We seem to have had the threat of destruction as a constant companion for decades,” she said.

Potter Yolande Fournier created a piece of pottery called “Guardians of the Pond” using one of her mother’s crochet doilies imprinted into clay. “As a gardener who grows and preserves a lot of her food, water is one of the things I am most concerned about in climate change,” she said.

Ucluelet artist Judy Schmidt created the interactive “Beach Bum Art Gallery” using driftwood and recycled materials to spread the message “live simple and recycle.”

Journalist and photographer Mike Youds shared three images captured at climate rallies in Kamloops and Nanaimo. “As an independent journalist covering these events, I found inspiration in their unbridled passion and energy,” said Youds in his artist statement.

There is a story behind every piece of artwork, and Mayba encourages the community to check out the exhibit, which runs until May 26.

“You never know which of these pieces is really going to hit you,” he said. “The work comes from the heart.”

Thanks to an anonymous donation, a $500 “People’s Choice” award is up for grabs. Visitors can vote for their favourite piece in the gallery. The Grove is located at Harbour Quay, #7-5440 Argyle Street, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



