‘Climate Change’ exhibit coming to Grove Art Gallery

Artist Guy Langlois displays two watercolour paintings he is considering entering as part of ‘Climate Change,’ an upcoming exhibition at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Would you like to win $500? Well, here’s your chance! “Climate Change” is the theme and title of our spring art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery. Any artists interested in submitting up to three pieces of artwork depicting their feelings of what climate change means to them has a chance to win the “People’s Choice” prize money of $500. “Climate Change” begins March 29 and runs until May 26.

This art exhibit is open to all artists, in any medium. Cost to submit is $10 per piece of art. Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay or online at https://www.alberniarts.com.

LAST CHANCE FOR LANDMARKS

March 4 is the deadline to vote for people’s choice in the Alberni Valley Landmarks exhibit currently on display at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay.

Check out the amazing pieces created by local artists. Inspired by Alberni Valley landmarks, this is a great display with mediums of watercolour, pen, and ink, oils, gouache, pottery, and sculptures. This exhibit features 32 pieces by 16 artists. Artists include Stephen Mann, Courtney Anderson, Cheryl Frehilich, Cynthia Bonesky, Rose Morrison, Ilya Treleaven, Phyllis Davenport, Kate McKinley, Joan Ackerman, Miroslava Gojdova, Guy Langlois, Shelley Penner, Susie Quinn, Faye Hoffman, Jim Sears and Judith Rackham.

Arrowsmith Rotary is sponsoring a “People’s Choice” award of $500 and an opportunity to have the chosen image featured on a puzzle. So, pick your favourite piece and have the artists transport you to your favourite local landmark. “Alberni Valley Landmarks” exhibit runs until March 24.

LEARN TO JOURNAL WITH JIM SEARS

This is your last chance to sign up for a sketch book/journal development workshop with artist Jim Sears. Explore the ideas of using sketchbooks as a travel journal, including various mediums and techniques. The workshop takes place Saturday, March 4, 12:30–3 p.m. Cost is $55.

MAY 6 ACRYLIC WORKSHOP

Instructor Susan Schaefer leads Through the Forest — Into the Light, a workshop on painting background light in acrylic paint.

In this workshop participants will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. Artists will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark. All levels of acrylic painters welcome.

This workshop is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. cost is $142 and space is limited. Call 250-724-3412 or register online at https://www.alberniarts.com.

SOLSTICE ARTS FEST RETURNS

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley is looking for interested artisans and musicians to set up and display their work at this year’s event. This year the free, family-oriented festival will relocate to Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 17.

The quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day, to make the area a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community. Please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at https://www.alberniarts.com. Artisan registration fee is $30.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com. The Grove Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays. Wheelchair accessible, admission is free, donation appreciated.

Alberni ValleyArts and Entertainment