Coastal folk singer makes a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Spencer Hiemstra will be bringing his unique brand of songs and stories to the Island

Spencer Hiemstra, a folk musician from Campbell River, will be performing on Jan. 29, 2023 at Chars Landing in Port Alberni. (Photo courtesy Matt Lineker)

Vancouver Island folk singer Spencer Hiemstra will be bringing his unique brand of songs and stories to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni during his Island-wide tour that started last weekend.

Hiemstra, who describes his music as “coastal folk,” was born and raised on Vancouver Island and has taken his music across Canada and had the opportunity to perform on several festival stages.

“I think every musician has a unique song to sing,” Hiemstra says. “I believe life is about telling stories and I think my songs are a glance at my story.”

Hiemstra has a new song that was just released on Jan. 6, 2023 titled Ordinary People.

“The song is about this myth that there is such a thing as an ordinary person,” explains Hiemstra. “I don’t believe anyone is ordinary and I believe we should all be reminded how important we all are. I know I do.”

For his Island tour, Hiemstra is teaming up with a Victoria musician named Aaron Wylder who will co-headline the tour. They started in Victoria on Jan. 13 and will finish the tour in Ucluelet on Jan. 30. The duo will be performing in Port Alberni on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Char’s Landing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased online through www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636.

Live musicPort Alberni