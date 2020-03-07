Come and hear Port Alberni poet Linda K. Thompson’s work at Words on Fire

Thompson finds inspiration in her treehouse writing studio

Linda Thompson is a Port Alberni author. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A Port Alberni writer will be the featured reader for Alberni Valley Words on Fire on March 25.

Linda K. Thompson writes from her treehouse in the shadow of the Beaufort Range in the Alberni Valley. She tends to pin her poems’ puny, homesick characters against this walloping landscape. Linda has a chapbook called Four Small People in Sturdy Shoes and a new (not yet published) poetry manuscript called Black Bears in the Carrot Field.

A reviewer of Linda’s popular readings notes that, “Her poems manage to combine the twang of the hurtin’ song with something dark and lyrical.”

At present, Linda is working on a full-length manuscript about murder, mayhem and mis-guided matrimony.

Thompson will read at the Alberni Valley Words on Fire spoken word and open mic on Wednesday, March 25 at Char’s Landing. The event begins at 7 p.m. Open mic signup is at the door. Admission is a $10 donation to cover the hall rental.

Alberni ValleyArtPort Alberni

