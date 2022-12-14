FILE - Adam Sandler and wife, Jackie Sandler, appear at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Adam Sandler and wife, Jackie Sandler, appear at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

‘Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing’

Over the years, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”

His role as Howard Ratner in “Uncut Gems” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.

RELATED: Adam Sandler makes a surprise cameo in Montreal couple’s wedding photos

ComedyMovies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

Just Posted

Port Alberni artist Michael Wright builds up the base below his metal sculpture of a grey whale, placed on a berm on San Group property along Stamp Avenue. Wright has since added a green copper sea turtle, and is working on a full-sized basking shark. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni artist Michael Wright finds unorthodox home for metal sculptures

The ADSS senior boys practice in the gymnasium during Totem Media Day (Dec. 8, 2022). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni gets ready for return of Totem basketball tournament

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 members Vickey Mooney and Connie Richardson participate in the colour party at the Remembrance Day flag raising in front of Port Alberni City Hall in 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Legion could be losing Ladies’ Auxiliary

New B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne into his cabinet as B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. (PROVINCE OF B.C. PHOTO)
Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA gets new B.C. cabinet position under David Eby

Pop-up banner image