Comedy show in Port Alberni raises funds for local charity

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Thursday, Sept. 19. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Sept. 19

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be making a stop in Port Alberni this week to show support for the Bread of Life Centre.

Three comedians have been traveling all across Western Canada to lift spirits and raise money for an array of different local charities and causes, with the support of their sponsors, family, friends and fan bases.

“We wanted to put on a tour that represents human connection among others,” explained comedian and lead organizer Scott Porteous in a press release. “Regardless of our differences, it’s always beautiful to find a common cause that brings everyone together.”

Porteous is a comedian based out of Winnipeg and is primarily responsible for planning the tour alongside two other accomplished comedians—Frank Russo and Shawn Gramiak. Since Sept. 2, they have been traveling across Western Canada to help raise money for numerous charities including.

Their latest stop, at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni, will raise funds for the Bread of Life.

“We love doing comedy and we love to travel,” said Porteous. “We are honestly just being selfish in the most selfless way possible.”

Each comic has a different contrast of style and delivery to offer to the tour, which provides something for everyone. Shawn Gramiak is an older veteran of the game with an ability to draw you in with storytelling and to dissect jokes with the precision of a surgeon. Frank Russo has the ability to take the mundane and drag it into the absurd. Tying it all together is Scott Porteous’ incredibly awkward and hilarious self-deprecating demeanor. Porteous sprinkles his surreal stories with one-liners, mixing them all in like a slightly thinner comedic whisk.

The show will take place at the Rainbow Room (3752 Fourth Avenue) on Thursday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.eventbrite.ca. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Bread of Life.