Comedy show in Port Alberni raises funds for local charity

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Sept. 19

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Thursday, Sept. 19. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be making a stop in Port Alberni this week to show support for the Bread of Life Centre.

Three comedians have been traveling all across Western Canada to lift spirits and raise money for an array of different local charities and causes, with the support of their sponsors, family, friends and fan bases.

“We wanted to put on a tour that represents human connection among others,” explained comedian and lead organizer Scott Porteous in a press release. “Regardless of our differences, it’s always beautiful to find a common cause that brings everyone together.”

Porteous is a comedian based out of Winnipeg and is primarily responsible for planning the tour alongside two other accomplished comedians—Frank Russo and Shawn Gramiak. Since Sept. 2, they have been traveling across Western Canada to help raise money for numerous charities including.

Their latest stop, at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni, will raise funds for the Bread of Life.

“We love doing comedy and we love to travel,” said Porteous. “We are honestly just being selfish in the most selfless way possible.”

Each comic has a different contrast of style and delivery to offer to the tour, which provides something for everyone. Shawn Gramiak is an older veteran of the game with an ability to draw you in with storytelling and to dissect jokes with the precision of a surgeon. Frank Russo has the ability to take the mundane and drag it into the absurd. Tying it all together is Scott Porteous’ incredibly awkward and hilarious self-deprecating demeanor. Porteous sprinkles his surreal stories with one-liners, mixing them all in like a slightly thinner comedic whisk.

The show will take place at the Rainbow Room (3752 Fourth Avenue) on Thursday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.eventbrite.ca. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Bread of Life.

Previous story
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Just Posted

Comedy show in Port Alberni raises funds for local charity

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Sept. 19

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District to hear feedback on cannabis production

Bylaw amendment could limit cannabis production in the district

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up first win of the season on home ice

Bannister, Bosse play the heroes in ‘close’ game with Nanaimo

UPDATE: UVic students killed in Bamfield bus crash were from Winnipeg, Iowa City

RCMP also said a second vehicle was in the area at the time of the collision

Port Alberni’s 35th Toy Run draws 420 riders

Gloomy weather didn’t dampen spirits

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Queen of Oak Bay was delayed at Departure Bay this afternoon

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Most Read