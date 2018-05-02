Community Arts Council’s giant book sale approaches

The Community Arts Council presents their annual giant book sale on Friday, May 11 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 12 (9-3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.
This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard. Come out and support this amazing event.
ROLLIN EXHIBIT
The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present its next art exhibit, featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole.
This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon. The exhibit runs from May 3-25. Join us in the gallery Saturday, May 5 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and opportunity to meet the artists.
TEAS ON THE TERRACE
Our annual Teas on the Terrace, which takes place every Thursday during July and August at the Rollin Art Centre, is just around the corner.
Tickets are now available: $20 for high teas and just $15 for low teas. Come out and support the Rollin Art Centre and local musicians for an afternoon of strawberry short cake for low teas, or our rendition of a high tea served to you on a tiered platter.
What a wonderful way to gather with friends, listen to some wonderful music and help support the Rollin Art Centre. Call now, as seating is limited. For a full musical line up, look us up on Facebook or call 250-724-3412
PLANT SALE
New date but same great sale!
The Mount Klitsa Garden Club presents its 19th annual Community Plant Sale at Rollin Art Centre (corner of 8th & Argyle) on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Annuals, perennials, containers and more. Be there when the gates open to avoid disappointment!
MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS
Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place — A Personal View exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 1 to July 15.
Artists living in the region can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated. For info or submission guidelines, email avmyplace@gmail.com
SPRING INTO ART!
A Group Exhibit at DRAW Gallery runs May 4 through June 30. We are pleased to open the 2018 Season with Spring into ART! How are we connected to the natural world around us, as well as to the nature within us?
Meet and Greet Reception takes place Friday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. You are invited to join us on Days with the Arts on June 15 and 16 for an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island artists.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Wednesday, May 2, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk
Thursday, May 3, 7-9 p.m., LION BEAR FOX – Roots/Rock
Saturday, May 5, 8-11 p.m., Mystic Groove Collective – Spacey Sounds, Jazz, Funk, Reggae
Sunday, May 6, 7-9 p.m., Piano Lounge Music with Heather Costerton
Thursday, May 10, 7-9 p.m., Chris Ronald Trio with John Ellis & Mike Sanyshyn – Canadian folk with British roots
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.