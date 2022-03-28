Pharis and Jason Romero headline the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival to be held at Laketown Ranch in Youbou on June 17 to 19, 2022. (Laureen Carruthers photo)

Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival back in June

Headliners Pharis and Jason Romero, The Lonesome Ace Stringband and more

After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lovers of bluegrass have reason to celebrate as the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival makes its return to Laketown Ranch in Youbou.

The festival is “thrilled to be back with the best in bluegrass and old-time music,” said a press release for the event, which runs from June 17 to 19.

The lineup for the 2022 festival included Pharis and Jason Romero, who are Juno Award winners; The Lonesome Ace Stringband, described as bluegrass/old time stalwarts; The Barrel Boys, who are described as rising stars; traditional bluegrass purists The Lonesome Town Painters; Eli West and Happy Trails, Prospector.

Tickets are on sale now with an early arrival option for those who want to get there Thursday. With this option people can pick their camping spot before the weekend starts and take part in a campground jam with one of the headliners.

At this festival, it’s not all about what happens on the stage. Other highlights include a signature Saturday night square dance with caller Paul Silveria and the Lonesome Ace Stringband; and small concerts and workshops with Fiddle Frenzy, Bluegrass Karaoke (with a headliner for your backup band), The Grass Ceiling: Women in Bluegrass, Anytime is Old-time, and a post-bluegrass acoustic country/rockabilly session.

If that wasn’t enough the guitar raffle is back, along with campground jamming all weekend long.

For full details and to buy tickets go to https://cowichanbluegrass.com/

