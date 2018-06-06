Days With the Arts opens Alberni art studios to the public

There are just two weeks left until the annual Days With the Arts

Artist Joe Lyons will be part of the Days With the Arts Studio Tour as part of Solstice Festival June 15–16 in the Alberni Valley. SUBMITTED PHOTO

There are just two weeks left until the annual Days With the Arts gallery and studio tour kicks off in the Alberni Valley.

On June 15–16, visit 18 local venues highlighting more than 60 artists in this year’s studio tour. Tickets for this self-guided gallery and studio tour are only $10 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

It’s a great opportunity to see the artists in their own studios, share ideas and have a chance to purchase art, while helping to support the Rollin Art Centre.

TABLES STILL AVAILABLE FOR ARTISTS DURING SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Tables are still available for rent to all artists and crafters who would like to have a display at the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival. This free, family-friendly event takes place June 15–16. If you are an artist/crafter who would like to display and sell your art work on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre during this two-day festival, stop by the gallery to register: one- and two-day rentals are available. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to a children’s art activities in the garden. Call 250-724-3412

CHAOS & CREATIVITY ART EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

Four exciting local artists are exhibiting their work at the Rollin Art Centre from June 1-29 in a show titled “Chaos & Creativity”. Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne are the four local artists who currently are being showcased in the gallery. They opened with a successful “meet the artists” session last Saturday.

This broad collection of work shows the strength each artist has in their chosen mediums.

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Tea on the Terrace run every Thurs. in July & August. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake. Chose our “High” tea or “Low” tea, but guaranteed, both you will enjoy. Tickets $20 for High Teas (serving on a two-tiered late, 2 sweets & 2 savories, catered by Harvest Thyme Fine Foods) & $15 for Low Teas (serving Strawberry Shortcake) .

July 5 (LOW Tea) Morgan Schoen – 15 yrs. old, Acoustic pop & alternative. Guitar, keyboard, ukulele, banjolele.

July 19 (LOW Tea) Old Time Fiddlers – Traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old world music.

August 2 (HIGH TEA) Marilyn Harper Smith – Acoustic, easy listening, pop, country & original songs.

August 16 (LOW Tea) Sandy Bouleau – Acoustic, easy listening, mix of classical, show tunes and a little bit of pop .

August 23 (LOW Tea) Paul Kurucz – A Port Alberni Favorite!

REGISTRATIONS NOW OPEN – SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre. Journey to the Castle of Creativity is the title for our art programs for children age 7-12. Every Tues., Wed. & Fri. during the months of July and August. Each week is a different medium, from drawing, to painting, sculpting and fabric art.

Call 250-724-3412 to register.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.