Days With the Arts opens Alberni art studios to the public

There are just two weeks left until the annual Days With the Arts gallery and studio tour kicks off in the Alberni Valley.
On June 15–16, visit 18 local venues highlighting more than 60 artists in this year’s studio tour. Tickets for this self-guided gallery and studio tour are only $10 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.
It’s a great opportunity to see the artists in their own studios, share ideas and have a chance to purchase art, while helping to support the Rollin Art Centre.
TABLES STILL AVAILABLE FOR ARTISTS DURING SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL
Tables are still available for rent to all artists and crafters who would like to have a display at the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival. This free, family-friendly event takes place June 15–16. If you are an artist/crafter who would like to display and sell your art work on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre during this two-day festival, stop by the gallery to register: one- and two-day rentals are available. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to a children’s art activities in the garden. Call 250-724-3412
CHAOS & CREATIVITY ART EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN
Four exciting local artists are exhibiting their work at the Rollin Art Centre from June 1-29 in a show titled “Chaos & Creativity”. Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne are the four local artists who currently are being showcased in the gallery. They opened with a successful “meet the artists” session last Saturday.
TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR TEAS ON THE TERRACE
Tea on the Terrace run every Thurs. in July & August. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake. Chose our “High” tea or “Low” tea, but guaranteed, both you will enjoy. Tickets $20 for High Teas & $15 for Low Teas .
July 5 (LOW Tea) Morgan Schoen
July 19 (LOW Tea) Old Time Fiddlers
August 2 (HIGH TEA) Marilyn Harper Smith
August 16 (LOW Tea) Sandy Bouleau.
August 23 (LOW Tea) Paul Kurucz
REGISTRATIONS NOW OPEN – SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS
Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.
Call 250-724-3412 to register.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.