Nanaimo Theatre Group presents a well-crafted performance of The Diary of Anne Frank to open the 2019 Theatre BC Mainstage at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni on Friday, July 5. The play earned numerous Mainstage awards. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Diary of Anne Frank, Cherry Docs dominate Mainstage 2019 awards

Annual theatre competition wraps up in Port Alberni

Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival 2019 wrapped up on Saturday, July 13 with an awards gala at the Italian Hall Events Centre in Port Alberni.

Following are the award winners:

Best Production goes to Late Company, Theatre Kelowna Society.

Burnaby Award (Runner-up) goes to The Diary of Anne Frank, Nanaimo Theatre Group.

Best Director — Brian Haigh, Late Company, Theatre Kelowna Society.

Best Actress — Melissa Kahan, The Diary of Anne Frank, Nanaimo Theatre Group.

Best Actor — Chris Froese, Late Company, Theatre Kelowna Society.

Best Supporting Actress — Wendy Karpuik, The Diary of Anne Frank, Nanaimo Theatre Group.

Best Supporting Actor — Dean Chadwick, The Diary of Anne Frank, Nanaimo Theatre Group.

Best Ensemble — Dancing at Lughnasa, Langley Players Drama Club.

Best Lighting Design — Cathie Hamm, Cherry Docs.

Best Sound Design — Alix Leary, Cherry Docs.

Best Set Design — Jamie Regier, Cherry Docs.

Best Costume Design — Sheila Fremont-Male, The Diary of Anne Frank.

Best Set Decorating/Properties — The Diary of Anne Frank.

Bill Elliott Award for Best Performance by a Youth or Novice — Aiden Oorebeek from Late Company.

Darrell Philips Workshop Award — Bridge to Broadway.

Backstage Cooperation Award — Nanaimo Theatre Group.

Theatre BC also gave away three scholarships for 2019: Justin McFadden received the Jessie. L. Richardson scholarship; Elysia Cruz received the Sid Williams Memorial Scholarship and Hannah Mitchell and Gabrielle Eyford received Theatre BC Mainstage scholarships. Two awards for Eric Hamber and a Diamond Award were not awarded because no submissions were received.

 

Melissa Kahan of Nanaimo Theatre Group wins Best Actress at Mainstage 2019 for her portrayal of Anne in The Diary of Anne Frank. FACEBOOK PHOTO

