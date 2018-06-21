A Disney production is underway at Government House. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

Film crews were working away inside Government House on Thursday filming a Disney movie.

Outside the home of B.C.’s lieutenant governor, location manager Matt Palmer confirmed that a Disney production was using the interior of the 1401 Rockland Ave. mansion, but he wouldn’t reveal more.

Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner at the Greater Victoria Film Commission said the made-for-TV movie is called “The Big Sleep,” and that as a cross-over film it is a continuation of a separate story, though it could also act as a standalone film.

The movie is directed by Kelly Ortega, who has directed famous hits like Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical movies, Descendants, and episodes of Ally McBeal and Gilmore Girls.

Filming was due to wrap up today (June 21) and crews will be gone by Friday.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

