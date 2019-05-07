Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year

James Cameron’s long-delayed ‘Avatar 2’ will now open in theatres in December 2021

The long wait for more “Avatar” films will go on a little longer.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar 2” will now open in theatres in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent “Avatar” sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.

READ MORE: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Disney said its next batch of “Star Wars” films will begin arriving in theatres in 2022, and then in 2024 and 2026.

A number of Fox films were delayed. “Ad Astra,” with Brad Pitt, has been pushed to September. “The New Mutants” was pushed from this summer to April next year.

Steve Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will open in December next year.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Award offered, then rescinded for ‘American Pie’ singer

Just Posted

Beaver Creek club unveils new playground

Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrated its 70th birthday last weekend

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club looks for youth

Junior Championships take place in Nanaimo this year

Alberni Valley Museum’s heritage fair makes history

17th annual event featured some firsts

Hesquiaht Braves revive basketball tournament in Port Alberni

More than 30 teams took the court

Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s doubles donations

Annual walk honoured caregivers

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebe’s flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Crown seeking 25-year sentence for Vancouver Island double murderer

Michael Philip Simard murdered Leanne Larocque and Gord Turner ‘execution-style’ in 2016

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Escaped pheasant caught at Vancouver Island mall after a week-long chase

‘He just wanted a little adventure,’ say bird’s Lantzville owners

Most Read