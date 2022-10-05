Downchild Blues Band plays ADSS Theatre Oct. 14

Downchild Blues Band will be in Port Alberni on Oct. 14 for a concert at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are $50 and available at Echo Centre, 4255 Wallace St. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Downchild Blues Band brings their 50th anniversary tour to Port Alberni on Friday, Oct. 14.

One of the planet’s foremost, longest-running blues outfits, Downchild has been roaring through high-octane performances since 1969. They’ve delivered such hits as Flip, Flop and Fly, I’ve Got Everything I Need (Almost) and “Tryin’ to Keep Her 88s Straight,” to name a few. They are multi-award winners and still in demand five decades after their first tour.

Downchild Blues Band plays the ADSS Theatre (4000 Roger St.) on Oct. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available at Echo Centre, 4255 Wallace St., phone 250-723-2181. Presented by Gee Dan Productions.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni