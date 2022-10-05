Downchild Blues Band will be in Port Alberni on Oct. 14 for a concert at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are $50 and available at Echo Centre, 4255 Wallace St. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Downchild Blues Band will be in Port Alberni on Oct. 14 for a concert at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are $50 and available at Echo Centre, 4255 Wallace St. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Downchild Blues Band plays ADSS Theatre Oct. 14

One of Canada’s longest running blues bands brings 50th anniversary tour to Port Alberni

The Downchild Blues Band brings their 50th anniversary tour to Port Alberni on Friday, Oct. 14.

One of the planet’s foremost, longest-running blues outfits, Downchild has been roaring through high-octane performances since 1969. They’ve delivered such hits as Flip, Flop and Fly, I’ve Got Everything I Need (Almost) and “Tryin’ to Keep Her 88s Straight,” to name a few. They are multi-award winners and still in demand five decades after their first tour.

Downchild Blues Band plays the ADSS Theatre (4000 Roger St.) on Oct. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available at Echo Centre, 4255 Wallace St., phone 250-723-2181. Presented by Gee Dan Productions.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Loretta Lynn got her big break in Vancouver chicken coop

Just Posted

Students in the Alberni Valley will benefit from $800,000 in provincial funding. NEWS FILE PHOTO
ELECTION 2022: School District 70 trustees introduce themselves to voters

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
ELECTION 2022: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District elections set for three areas

Ucluelet rider Rick Geddes, who grew up in Port Alberni, introduces the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team at their stop at Alberni Toyota on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tour de Rock’s Rick Geddes rides a high into Port Alberni

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ELECTION 2022: Two mayoral, 21 council candidates vying for seats in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image