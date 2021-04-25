DRAW Gallery displays creative nature in Port Alberni

Under Watchful Eyes by Marla Thirsk is one piece of artwork on display at DRAW Gallery. (PHOTO COURTESY MARLA THIRSK)

Spring has arrived, and so has a new art exhibit at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni.

Starting May 4, DRAW Gallery will offer an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island Artists such as Jacques De Backer, Cynthia Bonesky, Cecil Dawson, Lucas Chickite, Ann McIvor, Mark Penney, Shannon McWhinney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Gordon Wilson and Nancy Wilson, among others.

Although COVID-19 has closed the on-location gallery (except by appointment), works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing from home with the online ‘Gallery Beyond Walls.’ For each purchase, DRAW Gallery will also donate 10 percent of the sale to a charity of your choice.

Visit DRAW Gallery online at www.drawgallery.com or call 250-724-2056. The gallery is located at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley.

art exhibitPort Alberni