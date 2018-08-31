DRAW Gallery is located at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Avenue. SUBMITTED PHOTO

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni hosts a paint out

Paint Out starts at Sproat Lake Provincial Park

The DRAW Gallery will host its sixth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is traditionally held in conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters (IPAP) 16th Great Worldwide Paint Out.

On Saturday, Sept. 8 artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations and on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Harbour Quay. At 3:30 p.m. there will be an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at The Starboard Grill at Harbour Quay.

The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists. The event is free. Contact Astrid Johnston at 250-724-2056 or art@drawgallery.com for more info or to participate.

•••

There are new hours for the gallery. DRAW is now open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment, too.

•••

It is with regret we announce that Life Drawing Workshops will not be offered for the Fall/Winter 2018 season. We hope to resume workshops again in the new year.

•••

Fall In Love With ART! is the next group exhibit at DRAW Gallery, from Sept. 13 to Nov. 23. An artist’s reception has been planned for Friday, Sept. 21 from 6–8 p.m. at the gallery. This will be an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists.

Fall in Love With ART! will also feature work from the sixth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out!

DRAW Gallery offers emerging artists an opportunity to exhibit their works, workshops to enhance their skills and visitors to view and purchase local original art.

DRAW Gallery is located at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Avenue. Please call 250-724-2056 (tollfree 1-855-755-0566). Visit the website at www.drawgallery.com.

