A drive-in show of “The Lion King” will be coming to Port Alberni in June. (Photo credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Drive-in movie coming to Port Alberni

Event limited to 50 vehicles due to COVID-19

A drive-in movie is coming to Port Alberni later this month.

Mussio Sports & Entertainment Group announced they will be showing the new Lion King movie during a drive-in event on Friday, June 26. The event will be limited to 50 vehicles in order to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and all participants must pre-register.

“We have been working closely with the City of Port Alberni and Island Health to follow all the guidelines to bring a safe drive-in movie experience to the community,” said Tali Campbell, MSE General Manager.

READ MORE: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

The location of the drive-in theatre will be announced at a later date, said Campbell.

Campbell, who is also the business manager for the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers, has been working to organize five movie nights in Nanaimo prior to the Port Alberni date. He said the idea is to bring smiles to families’ faces during this difficult time.

The Port Alberni event is sponsored by Helen Poon and Alberni District Co-op, which will make it a free family event, although people are welcome to provide a donation with all proceeds going to KidSport Port Alberni.

Tickets for the event will be distributed by a random selection on June 16. In order to enter the draw, participants must register online at https://forms.gle/2ZRXFPTYXxDZCdNUA by Monday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

