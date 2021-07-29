Drive-in movie night coming to Island communities

The pandemic has brought back the appeal of the old-time drive-in movie.
While they smack of nostalgia, drive-in movies have the added benefit of being a good choice for safe, affordable family fun. That’s why Coastal Community Credit Union is bringing back the experience to a number of communities on Vancouver Island next week.
“Over the past 10 years, thousands of Islanders have enjoyed watching a Sunset Cinema movie under the stars,” says a release from Coastal Community. “This year, you’ll also appreciate the retro charm of watching a favourite film at a pop-up drive-in theatre.”
Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and movies begin at 9:15 p.m. There won’t be a concession, so remember to bring your own snacks and drinks.
The schedule is:
|
Date
|Community
|Location
|Film
|
Tuesday, Aug. 3
|Port Alberni
|Port Alberni Fair Grounds
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|
Wednesday, Aug. 4
|Parksville
|Curling Rink Parking Lot
|Abominable
|Thursday, Aug. 5
|Campbell River
|Saratoga Speedway
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|Friday, Aug. 6
|Nanaimo
|VIU Parking Lot
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|Saturday, Aug. 7
|Courtenay
|Comox Valley Fair Grounds
|Abominable
You can buy tickets through Eventbrite by visiting the Events section of Coastal Community’s Facebook page. Each event is limited to 50 tickets (one per carload) and will follow social distancing guidelines. You’ll find more details on the guidelines when you purchase your ticket. All donations will go to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.
“Over the last 18 months, Islanders have responded to difficult times with resiliency and resourcefulness,” said Allyson Prescesky, Senior Manager, Community Experience and Communications for Coastal Community Credit Union. “We’re delighted we could safely adapt Sunset Cinema to say thank you and help build our sense of community as we emerge from the pandemic.”
Ticket Links:
Port Alberni
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-raya-and-last-dragon-0803-port-alberni-tickets-163912778533
Parksville
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-abominable-0804-parksville-tickets-163921163613
Campbell River
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-raya-last-dragon-0805-campbell-river-tickets-163922108439
Nanaimo
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-raya-and-the-last-dragon-0806-nanaimo-tickets-163922680149
Courtenay
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-abominable-0807-courtenay-tickets-163923057277
