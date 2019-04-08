Edmonton’s Billie Zizi will perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 11. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Edmonton’s Billie Zizi brings classic soul with a flair to Char’s Landing

Port Alberni show scheduled for Thursday, April 11

It’s the rare mark of an artist so fully devoted to their craft that they develop a voice that is uniquely their own at a young age.

Edmonton’s Billie Zizi deftly combines the groove of classic soul with a flair for contemporary RnB melody, adding a certain avant-jazz vibe with her guitar forays to create a sound as accessible as it is experimental.

Zizi will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 11 as part of a Canada-wide spring tour.

Her second full-length album, 2016’s Moon Of Honey, showed a growing artist comfortable with taking sonic risks, while maintaining a shrewd pop sensibility in composition. Cuts like “Hold And Console”, “Sit Down”, and “Do You Love Me” show off Zizi’s smart melodic sense in both composition and arrangement, while “Get By” and “It Shook Your Faith” take those elements and add Zizi’s willingness to experiment with wild sonic abandon, venturing into textural guitar adventures that never stray far from melody, but nonetheless feel like adventures unto themselves.

Growing up in an artistic and musical family prepared Zizi for the path ahead, as she accompanied her father on a number of European trips to immerse themselves among the musical traditions of wandering Romani bands through the continental countryside. Zizi absorbed those lessons, and upon her graduation from Grant MacEwan’s School of Composition and Performance, set out to make statements on her own as a songwriter.

Her early live work included tightly arranged looping and sampled parts that allowed her to build on her pieces live and in the moment. She added a rhythm section in preparation for her first record, 2015’s Gun Metal Dress, a more jazz-influenced LP that featured unconventional time signature shifts, more straightforward guitar work, and some classic, scat-inspired vocal work.

Not merely content with artistic repetition, Billie Zizi continues to grow on an adventurous musical path, taking pieces of inspiration in the music she finds along the way, seamlessly blending it as part of her own unique voice.

Thursday’s show takes place at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are available by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre and Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) and online.

Previous story
Jeff Bridges’ climate documentary to screen in Vancouver this week
Next story
Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

Just Posted

Edmonton’s Billie Zizi brings classic soul with a flair to Char’s Landing

Port Alberni show scheduled for Thursday, April 11

Shannon, Bodnar take back Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District seats

Byelection ordered after October 2018 election results were declared ‘invalid’

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

North Island College robotics summer camps expanding

New Level 2 course offered for ages 10-14

Port Alberni students bring original play to Capitol Theatre

Gen Z opens to the public on Friday, April 5

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read