The New Orford String Quartet will be joining the Alberni Classical Concert Series next season. SIAN RICHARDS PHOTO

Extra show in the works for third season of Alberni Classical Concerts

Subscriptions are available now

The third season of Alberni Classical Concerts could feature a fourth performance—at no extra cost.

The concert committee has announced three concert dates for the 2018-2019 season, and the committee is currently negotiating for a fourth concert.

The first concert will be by Canadian pianist, Ian Parker on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Parker has been described as a delightfully articulate and enthusiastic performer, captivating audiences across the United States, Western Europe, Israel and Canada. He was the First Prize winner at the 2001 CBC National Radio Competition, and he has also won the Grand Prize at the Canadian National Music Festival.

The second concert will feature the Winds of the John Avison Chamber Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. This ensemble consists of fifteen of Vancouver’s leading wind instrumentalists, including oboes, clarinets, French horns, bassoons and two seldom-used basset horns. Featured players include clarinetist José Fanche Ballister, the newly appointed director of wind chamber music at UBC; distinguished oboe soloist Emma Ringrose, formerly principal player of the BBC Orchestra in London; and bassoonist Jesse Read, former head of music at UBC. The ensemble is conducted by Leslie Dala, who is also associate conductor with Vancouver Opera and the Director of the Vancouver Bach Choir.

The New Orford String Quartet will provide the third concert on April 9, 2019 at 7 pm. The quartet has been hailed for their beautiful tone and extraordinary technical skills and musicianship. In 2009, four musicians with equally stellar pedigrees formed the quartet with the goal of developing a new model for a touring string quartet. Their concept – to bring four elite orchestra leaders together on a regular basis over many years to perform chamber music at the highest level – has resulted in a quartet that maintains a remarkably fresh perspective while bringing a palpable sense of joy to each performance. Consisting of the concertmasters and principal cellist and violist of the Montreal, Detroit and Toronto Symphonies, the quartet has seen astonishing success, giving annual concerts for national CBC broadcast and receiving unanimous critical acclaim, including two Opus Awards for Concert of the Year.

The Alberni Classical Concert committee is optimistic that it will be possible to add a fourth concert. If sufficient funds are raised, this concert will be added—at no additional cost—on March 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. It will feature Quartessence—three opera singers from Vancouver Opera, accompanied by piano. They will present familiar solos, duets and trios from some of the best-known operas, operettas and musical theatre. Their goal is to bring opera to communities and concert halls of all sizes across Canada.

Purchase your 2018-2019 subscription at the Rollin Art Centre ($10 service fee) or from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362). A series subscription is $100.00 per person for all three (or four) concerts. No single-concert tickets will be sold, but subscriptions are transferable.

For more information, please visit the concert website: www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

