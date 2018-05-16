Extra show in the works for third season of Alberni Classical Concerts

The third season of Alberni Classical Concerts could feature a fourth performance—at no extra cost.
The concert committee has announced three concert dates for the 2018-2019 season, and the committee is currently negotiating for a fourth concert.
The first concert will be by Canadian pianist, Ian Parker on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Parker has been described as a delightfully articulate and enthusiastic performer, captivating audiences across the United States, Western Europe, Israel and Canada.
The second concert will feature the Winds of the John Avison Chamber Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. This ensemble consists of fifteen of Vancouver’s leading wind instrumentalists, including oboes, clarinets, French horns, bassoons and two seldom-used basset horns. The ensemble is conducted by Leslie Dala, who is also associate conductor with Vancouver Opera and the Director of the Vancouver Bach Choir.
The New Orford String Quartet will provide the third concert on April 9, 2019 at 7 pm. The quartet has been hailed for their beautiful tone and extraordinary technical skills and musicianship.
The Alberni Classical Concert committee is optimistic that it will be possible to add a fourth concert. If sufficient funds are raised, this concert will be added—at no additional cost—on March 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. It will feature Quartessence—three opera singers from Vancouver Opera, accompanied by piano. They will present familiar solos, duets and trios from some of the best-known operas, operettas and musical theatre.
Purchase your 2018-2019 subscription at the Rollin Art Centre ($10 service fee) or from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362). A series subscription is $100.00 per person for all three (or four) concerts. No single-concert tickets will be sold, but subscriptions are transferable.
For more information, please visit the concert website: www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.