Fall exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

Work from the ninth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out will be on display

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery has re-opened with a new fall exhibit.

From now until Nov. 26, the “Fall in Love with ART!” group show will be on display at DRAW Gallery, featuring paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper by Island artists such as Cynthia Bonesky, Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Tamas Zalatnai and more.

Work from the ninth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out will also be on display.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the gallery is closed to visitors except by appointment. But works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” at www.drawgallery.com.

The gallery is located at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the Alberni Valley. Call 855-755-0566 to set up an appointment.

