Film Fest Port Alberni announces fall series

The Alberni Valley Museum has announced the lineup for its 2018 Fall Film Fest series.

The series kicks off with “Finding Your Feet” on Sunday, Sept. 23. In this 2017 romance, “Lady” Sandra Abbott discovers that her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend and seeks refuge in London with her estranged older sister, Bif. The two could not be more different—Sandra is a fish out of water next to her outspoken, serial dating, free-spirited sibling. But different is just what Sandra needs, and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to a community dance class where she starts finding her feet.

On Sunday, Oct. 28, the Film Fest will travel to Boston in the 1920s. A young woman’s life is turned upside down when she finds romance with a Canadian painter in “Drawing Home.” This 2016 romance is inspired by the true story of wildlife artists Peter and Catharine Whyte.

The final film in the series is “The BookShop,” scheduled to hit the screen on Sunday, Nov. 18. Set in England 1959, this film features a free-spirited widow (played by Emily Mortimer) who risks everything to open a bookshop in a conservative East Anglican coastal town.

All films will be shown at Landmark Cinemas at 5 p.m. A series pass is $27, or $10 per film. Passes and tickets are available in advance at the Alberni Valley Museum, or at the door on show nights.

The Fall Film Fest is a fundraising initiative of the Alberni Valley Museum, and funds raised will support the museum’s education and outreach programs.